Edgewater Store Reopens After Being Forced to Close Due to Flooding

An Edgewater store that was forced to close after sustaining significant flood damage just a few months ago has reopened thanks to donations from the community.

The doors of Deirdre Austin’s dream shop DMApothecary reopened at noon on Saturday.

The idea behind the shop had been a tribute to her late mom, who inspired her to open it in the first place.

“I wish she was here to see it and I know she is probably with me here in spirit,” Austin told NBC 5 while holding tears back.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There were also tears of joy, as she didn’t think they would be able to reopen this soon.

“She would be thrilled,” Austin said.

What was already a dream come true at one point has also already turned into a nightmare.

“Got the space in April, opened on Sept. 2, we were on fire. Phenomenal holiday season. On Dec. 28 the wheels popped off the bus with the flood,” Austin said.

She said a pipe burst next door from the severe cold and flooded DMApothecary. It destroyed the items in her store that are all handmade.

“The water was so forceful (that) it picked up 25 pounds of butters and oils and moved them all the way out into the lobby,” she said. “I was in tears.”

However, an online fundraiser managed to raise over $7,500 as of Saturday to help Austin and her son Matthew Walcott. Their donations allowed them to reopen the store.

“I just want to give a big thank you to everyone who supported us,” Walcott told NBC 5.

Austin, a woman for faith, says her mom must have been watching over her and spread a message of hope to others.

“I am grateful for the journey. Anyone with a dream, never give up,” Austin said.

She added that even though her shop is open, they are still working to replace electrical equipment for soap and candle making classes.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to help DMApothecary to continue to make improvements can be found here.