A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with battering a woman, kidnapping her infant daughter and then battering the child.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the Edgewater neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It was in the 1100 block of West Granville that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nickolas Watts, allegedly battered an 18-year-old woman and then abducted her 1-month-old daughter.

Watts then allegedly battered the child, and was arrested approximately 20 minutes after the incident, police said.

On Monday, Watts was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated battery of a child causing great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of child abduction, and two misdemeanors, including violating an order of protection.

His detention hearing is set for Monday.