Edens Expressway Closed on NW Side After Fatal Crash, Illinois State Police Say

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Mayfair neighborhood on the northwest side.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Edens Expressway near Wilson Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a single-unit crash.

An investigation indicated that a pick-up truck ran off the roadway on the left side of the roadway, striking a concrete median.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off the Edens at Wilson Avenue and is being allowed to re-enter the expressway from the northbound Wilson Avenue ramp.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.