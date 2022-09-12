Eddie Jackson's Game-Winning Interception Perfect Moment to Start Bears' New Era

EJax's game-winning pick perfect moment to start Bears' new era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO – It was a moment symbolic of a rebuild. A cathartic moment for a player and a team starting over.

The second the San Francisco 49ers broke the huddle, Eddie Jackson and the Bears knew what was coming. Trailing the Bears 13-10 with 9:42 remaining at Soldier Field, second-year quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers needed 5 yards to pick up a first down and continue their attempted fourth-quarter rally.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But the Bears had done their homework and knew exactly where the 49ers wanted to go.

“It was the perfect call,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

The Bears saw Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings bunched left. Johnson jumped outside, setting up Lance to try to hit Jennings on the slant, right where Jackson was waiting.

“I knew Eddie was going to get a pick,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “He’s a great safety, he’s super smart. Once that play was called, I was kind of peaking like. And then, he really threw the ball.”

Sure, enough. Lance let it rip right toward Jennings. Or Jackson, rather.

The Bears veteran safety stepped in front of the pass and took it 26 yards back to the Bears’ 21-yard line, setting up Justin Fields and the offense for a kill shot touchdown to put their 19-10 victory on ice.

“It was a great call,” Jackson said. “Especially right there, it was the perfect play for that call. We just held a good disguise, me and Quan. We kind of gave him a Cover 2 look. Just trying to mess his mind up and he thought it was there. We were able to break on it.”

All offseason, Jackson talked about getting back to the Pro Bowl safety he was in 2018 and 2019. He studied every play of his career to pinpoint weaknesses and asked the new staff to help him get back to the top.

For Jackson to be the one to seal the first win of the Matt Eberflus era with a play emblematic of the coach’s H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle was the perfect moment to start the Bears rebuild.

There was a solace in Jackson’s voice after the win-sealing interception. All those hours grinding in the film room and on the practice field had already led to results. It was Jackson’s first interception since the 2019 season and got the Bears off on the right foot as they chart their rebuild course.

“It’s always a good feeling to get a turnover,” Jackson said with a big smile after the win. “I always want to capitalize on turnovers. It just felt great to get the win and be able to come up in a huge moment like that when we needed it and get this win. That means more to me than everything.”

Brisker’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air for Jackson. The Penn State product is a foundational piece of general manager Ryan Poles’ first draft class. His willingness and desire to play more of a box-style safety has given Jackson the freedom to move to the back end and do what he does best: read the quarterback and create turnovers.

The proof is in the results.

“I told him, we going to be the best duo they ever seen,” Jackson said of Brisker.

When Jackson stepped in front of Lance’s pass as the rain fell on Soldier Field, it set off a celebration in the Chicago downpour.

“Oh man. It was over,” rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson said of Jackson’s pick. “That was it. That was it. We sliding around in the rain. We playing.”

Perhaps it was a celebration over one win. Merely a notch in the win column. Or maybe it was a symbol of something more. That fresh starts can be an elixir for those who have lost their way. That what was once old is new again in Chicago. That Jackson and these Bears just might be on to something.

“The league is going to be on notice,” Brisker said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.