Eddie Jackson ruled out of Bears-Jets game with foot injury

The Bears ruled Eddie Jackson out of the Bears-Jets game on Sunday with a foot injury he suffered during the second quarter.

#Bears Injury Update:

DB Eddie Jackson (foot) has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/6302gA6BRH — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

Jackson appeared to injure his foot without contact while actively defending a pass to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who ran for a 54-yard touchdown during Jackson's injury.

The All-Pro safety was carted off the field after holding his foot and the team quickly announced he would not return to the game.

The Bears' secondary is already without rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who both suffered concussions prior to Sunday's game. Rookie Jaylon Jones subbed in for Jackson.

