‘Eclipse season' actually begins with lunar eclipse in coming days

While the world’s attention is squarely focused on a total solar eclipse that will sweep across Mexico, U.S. and Canada next month, another eclipse is actually on the horizon later this month.

According to Space.com, this month’s full moon will also bring a penumbral lunar eclipse late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This is part of what is known as an “eclipse season,” an astronomical term defining a period of 35 days when it’s possible for multiple eclipses to take place, according to EarthSky.

In addition to the penumbral lunar eclipse, Earth will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8, which will be visible in parts of Illinois and Indiana. Cities like Carbondale and Evansville will be in the path of totality, with the city of Chicago experiencing a partial eclipse during that time.

While that eclipse will provide stunning visuals in southern Illinois and central Indiana, a penumbral lunar eclipse is much more subtle. Such an eclipse occurs when part of the moon passes into the Earth’s “penumbra,” a shadow cast by the planet that obscures the light from the sun.

Rather than a full darkening of the moon’s surface, a penumbral eclipse only causes a subtle dimming of the surface, according to NASA.

It may not be super apparent that the eclipse is taking place, but there will be a subtle darkening of the moon beginning at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, according to Space.com. The eclipse will hit its maximum level at 2:12 a.m. on March 25, and will slowly fade as the moon makes its way toward the horizon.