Eberflus and Fields Share Thought Process Surrounding Onside Kick

After a Bears touchdown on the opening drive of the second half – to close the gap on the Vikings to one score – Matt Eberflus decided to take a calculated risk.

He chose to allow kicker Cairo Santos to attempt an onside kick.

Spoiler alert – it didn't work.

"I thought we had something there [with] that alignment we could take advantage of. It didn't work for us," Eberflus said after the game.

It was a gusty call by the first-year head coach. The Bears' defense was struggling to defend the Vikings in the first half. They scored touchdowns on three straight drives to give themselves an early 18-point lead.

Kirk Cousins completed 17 straight pass attempts to open the game – which is now a Vikings franchise record. And Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes in the first half, the same number of catches Bears receiver Darnell Mooney has this season.

Nonetheless, Eberflus displayed his faith in the special teams and the extra belief in his defense to back up the decision, if it failed.

"It's something we practiced. We practiced it all week," Eberflus said. "When you do something like that, I told the entire defense 'Listen, we're going for this. And there's a chance we don't get it. I want you to respond to this if we don't get it.'"

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans recovered the kick, saving the Vikings from giving up any early, second half momentum.

But, the defense "responded" by forcing the Vikings into a field goal situation. In turn, rookie Dominique Robinson blocked Greg Joseph's 51-yard attempt.

The block gave the Bears' offense solid field positioning at their own 41-yard line. Fast forward through the drive and the Bears came away with a field goal of their own.

"They respond, they rose up there, and they end up blocking the field goal," Eberflus said. "To me, it was really a wash. We got them basically on downs for the blocked field goal."

To quarterback Justin Fields, the decision showed trust between the head coach and his team.

"I love it, personally," Fields said matter-of-factly. "I think it's confidence in us. He believes in us. If we do get that onside kick, it gives us momentum. It shows if we don't get it, he trusts in the defense."

The Bears dropped their third game of the season and their second to a division opponent. But, they drew positives from the game, including the failed onside kick attempt.

They succeeded in making valiant efforts to remain competitive – after muscling back with 19-unanswered points – and built a stronger trust between the players and staff.

