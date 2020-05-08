Easy Recipe for Kids to Make a Treat for Mom on Mother’s Day

Children can make a family-friendly dessert on Mother's Day with these ideas from Dash of Evans and Hudsonville Ice Cream.
INGREDIENTS
Cookie sandwich ingredients
- 1 cup butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tbsp vanilla
- 4 1/4 cups flour
Filling
- 1 carton of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavors – preferably the classic Traverse City Cherry Fudge flavor or the Extra Indulgent Raspberry Chocolate Chunk flavor
Optional
- Mini chocolate chips, dried cherries, fresh raspberries, or any topping of your choice.
METHOD
To make the cookies:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cream together butter and sugar for 1 minute on medium. Turn mixer to low and add baking powder, salt and eggs. Turn mixer back to medium and mix until smooth.
- Combine vanilla and milk in a separate bowl. Mix batter on low, alternating flour and vanilla/milk mixture until completely combined.
- Drop dough by heaping tablespoon onto prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart, and flatten.
- Bake 10-11 minutes until edges are golden. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.
Assembling the cookie sandwiches:
- Once cooled, add a heaping scoop of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavor, slightly softened, to a cookie bottom. Add a top and press together to form a sandwich.
- Optional: Roll the edges of sandwich in mini chocolate chips, or for an added burst of flavor, opt for tart dried cherries or fresh fruit.
- Store in the freezer until you’re ready to eat!