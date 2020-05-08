ice cream sandwiches

Easy Recipe for Kids to Make a Treat for Mom on Mother’s Day

Children can make a family-friendly dessert on Mother's Day with these ideas from Dash of Evans and Hudsonville Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS

Cookie sandwich ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 Tbsp baking powder
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla
  • 4 1/4 cups flour

Filling

  • 1 carton of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavors – preferably the classic Traverse City Cherry Fudge flavor or the Extra Indulgent Raspberry Chocolate Chunk flavor

Optional

  • Mini chocolate chips, dried cherries, fresh raspberries, or any topping of your choice.

METHOD

To make the cookies:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Cream together butter and sugar for 1 minute on medium. Turn mixer to low and add baking powder, salt and eggs. Turn mixer back to medium and mix until smooth.
  3. Combine vanilla and milk in a separate bowl. Mix batter on low, alternating flour and vanilla/milk mixture until completely combined.
  4. Drop dough by heaping tablespoon onto prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart, and flatten.
  5. Bake 10-11 minutes until edges are golden. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Assembling the cookie sandwiches:

  1. Once cooled, add a heaping scoop of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavor, slightly softened, to a cookie bottom. Add a top and press together to form a sandwich.
  2. Optional: Roll the edges of sandwich in mini chocolate chips, or for an added burst of flavor, opt for tart dried cherries or fresh fruit.
  3. Store in the freezer until you’re ready to eat!

