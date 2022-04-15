Easter Sunday

Chicago Easter Weather Forecast: Chilly, Cloudy and Cool

The average high temperature in Chicago for Easter Sunday? 60 degrees.

This Sunday though, things won't look or feel so sunny.

According to NBC Chicago Meteorologists, Easter Sunday will see cooler than average temperatures, clouds and rain late in the day.

For sunrise services, temperatures will be close to freezing. As the day goes on, highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s. Clouds will increase, potentially bringing some late rain.

By Monday, that rain could turn into snowflakes.

By the following weekend though, temperatures are expected to warm up significantly, with highs in the 70s.

