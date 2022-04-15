Chicago Easter Weather Forecast: Chilly, Cloudy and Cool

The average high temperature in Chicago for Easter Sunday? 60 degrees.

This Sunday though, things won't look or feel so sunny.

According to NBC Chicago Meteorologists, Easter Sunday will see cooler than average temperatures, clouds and rain late in the day.

For sunrise services, temperatures will be close to freezing. As the day goes on, highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s. Clouds will increase, potentially bringing some late rain.

By Monday, that rain could turn into snowflakes.

Unfortunately, a chilly #EasterWeekend on the way, though dry til Sun. eve. Today the "warmer" day, blustery but not nearly as windy as Thu. Light rain & sprinkles at times into this eve. Cool & blustery Sat, inc. clouds Sun. Rain & wet snow threat Sun. night-Mon. AM. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/tpzpoccrYH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 15, 2022

By the following weekend though, temperatures are expected to warm up significantly, with highs in the 70s.