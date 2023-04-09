‘It's About Jesus Today:' Garfield Park Church Celebrates Easter After Building Destroyed by Fire

Easter Sunday was especially bittersweet for one faith community on Chicago's West Side after a church caught fire earlier this weekend, severely damaging the building.

Chance After Chance Ministries held Easter services in a small building near their church along Cicero Avenue, one day after a fire broke out. The building has since been deemed a total loss.

"It’s very hard, it’s like death," Pastor William Martin explained. "We’ve been there along time. We’ve been in ministry there for 18 years prior to that. Our business was there, so we got 30 years right there."

Martin encouraged his members to stay focused on the holiday - not the heartbreak.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"In spite of whatever happened prior to this, we are still having Resurrection Sunday… but it’s a blessing to have an optional place we can use," the pastor said.

The fire, which broke out at around 5 a.m. Saturday, struck the church and attached school.

"My grandkids go to that school, my grandson graduated from there, so that’s a big loss," church member Sonya Davis said. "And I know they’ll continue to have school, but come Monday morning, the kids won’t be in that environment that they’re in, you know."

Church members are relying on their faith and one another, while also embracing their blessings to get through this difficult time.

"There wasn’t anybody in there, yes it’s a big loss, but we still have the congregation, have each other and we can still meet today, and it’s about Jesus today," Davis said.

Church leaders are planning to meet Monday to discuss options for moving forward. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined as of Sunday afternoon.