Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Closed in Grundy County After Multi-Vehicle Crash

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed on a stretch of highway through Grundy County after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to Illinois State Police, all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 105 following the crash. Traffic is being detoured onto Route 6, and is being allowed back onto the highway at exit 112.

Total Traffic reports that vehicles are backed up nearly to Interstate 39, near the county line between LaSalle and Grundy counties, because of the crash.

There is no timetable for the roadway to reopen, and no further details were immediately available. We will update this story with additional details throughout the evening.