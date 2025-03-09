East Garfield Park

East Garfield Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

By Sun Times Wire

One person was killed and another badly wounded in a shooting Saturday night in East Garfield Park.

Just before 6 p.m., a man and woman were shot in an alley in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Eddie Lee Embrey Jr.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was struck in the head and leg and taken to the same hospital in “grave condition,” according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

