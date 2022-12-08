Indiana

East Coast Convenience Store Chain Announces Plans to Expand to Indiana

Wawa will be expanding to Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky in the coming years, the chain announced in a press release

A prevalent east coast convenience store chain known for its stores in the Mid-Atlantic and in Florida announced plans to expand into Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday, marking the chain's first endeavor into the Midwest.

Wawa, headquartered in Pennsylvania and currently operating stores in six states and Washington, D.C., announced the expansion as part of an effort to bring "its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before."

The expansion comes alongside a previously announced move into Tennessee as well, though a statement from Wawa acknowledged store openings likely would not occur until after 2025.

The chain is well known for its expansive prepared food options, coffee bars and fuel stations.

The chain currently operates in Delaware, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C., with previously announced expansion into Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia as well.

With the three separately announced expansion plans from Wawa, the chain will go from operating in six states to 13 states by the end of the decade.

