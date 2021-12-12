East Chicago

East Chicago Officer Shoots Man Who Pointed Gun at Police: Authorities

The officer, whose identity will be released at a later time, will be placed on administrative leave, police stated

A police officer in the northwest Indiana city of East Chicago shot a man late Saturday night after he pointed a gun at officers who confronted him, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 4800 Northcote Avenue. While on scene, they heard several more shots being fired, police said.

Officers went toward the area where the shots came from and encountered two men, one armed with a rifle and the other possessing a handgun, according to a Facebook post from East Chicago police.

The man armed with the handgun allegedly pointed his weapon at officers at which point one officer fired shots, striking the subject, police stated.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account provided by police.

After the subject was hit, both men barricaded themselves inside an apartment. Officers then entered the building and located both individuals, police said.

Justin Hammond, 34, of Chicago, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and taken to Saint Catherine Hospital for treatment. The other suspect, Clifton Jordan, 39, of Lansing, was taken into custody.

Per protocol, the Lake County Sheriff's Department was called in to investigate the shooting.

The officer, whose identity will be released at a later time, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

