East Chicago

East Chicago Detective Has ‘a Long Recovery Ahead of Him' After Weekend Shooting

The detective was off-duty and picking up pizza when an argument broke out and he was shot five times by two people he didn’t know

A police crime scene tape close-up
Getty Images

An East Chicago police detective is recovering after he was shot during an altercation Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Detective Jeffrey Sanchez has had two successful surgeries to repair damage to his intestines and bowels, East Chicago police said Tuesday.

He has another surgery scheduled “and a long recovery ahead of him,” the department said on social media. He’s now in “critical but stable condition” while receiving intensive care in Chicago.

Local

Chicago Public Schools 50 mins ago

Chicago Public Schools to Begin Sports Practices Thursday, District Says

Chicago Pizza 52 mins ago

Chicago Official Twitter Account Sparks Debate Over City's Iconic Pizza

Sanchez, a 5-year veteran of the department, was off-duty and picking up pizza when an argument broke out and he was shot five times by two people he didn’t know in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

Three people were shot in the altercation, including a suspect and another person across the street, police said.

One suspect was in custody at the Lake County sheriff department, while a second suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for details about pending charges.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

East Chicagonorthwest IndianaUniversity of Chicago Medical CenterLake County sheriff’s officeEast Chicago police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us