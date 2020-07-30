Magnitude-4.2 Early Morning Earthquake in Pacoima Area Shakes SoCal

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake rattled Southern California early Thursday.

The quake was centered in the Pacoima area. Shaking was reported across a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

At least one aftershock of magnitude-3.3 followed.

Carlos Garcia lives in Pacoima. Like many who felt the shaking, he was sleeping at the time.

“We were woken up by the earthquake,” said Garcia. “When I woke up, I just felt the jolt. Got up, checked on the family. Everyone was ok.”

There were no reports of damage.

The epicenter in the north San Fernando Valley is in the same area as the 1971 San Fernando earthquake. Also known as the Sylmar quake, the magnitude-6.5 Feb. 9, 1971 earthquake left more than 60 people dead and caused about $500 million in property damage.

