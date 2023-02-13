Early Voting in All 50 Wards For Mayoral Election Now Open; Vote-By-Mail Ballot Returns Soar

NBC 5 is hosting a Chicago Mayoral Forum with all nine mayoral candidates on Feb. 13. Here's how to watch.

As Chicago's 2023 municipal election draws near, expanded early voting locations in all of Chicago's 50 wards will open at 9 a.m. Monday, election officials say.

Additionally, all early voting locations, along with the city's election Supersite, at 191 N. Clark St., will be open on Election Day on Feb 28.

"Any voter in Chicago can vote at any Early Voting site, no matter where they live in the city," the Chicago Board of Elections says. 'Voters can choose whatever voting site is most convenient for them, including on Election Day."

Here's' the full list of voting locations and hours.

According to election officials, early voting numbers show a spike in mail-in ballot returns for the 2023 municipal election. While early, in-person vote totals come in at 3,955, mail ballots cast so far total 37,890, the data show.

At this time during the 2019 election, early, in-person voting totaled 2,452, with only 615 mail in ballots cast.

All early voting locations contain secure drop-boxes for voters to drop-off their mail-in ballots, officials say.

Those who have not signed up to receive a vote-by-mail ballot have until Feb. 23 to request one.