Early Voting at Loop ‘Supersite' For Chicago Municipal Elections Begins Tomorrow

While Election Day may still be more than a month away for the 2023 Chicago municipal elections, voters can head to the polls as early as tomorrow at the voting "supersite" polling places in the Loop.

Voters can cast their ballot at both the main voter supersite at 191 North Clark Street, as well as at Board of Elections offices on the sixth floor of 69 West Washington Street, with polls opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Early voting in all 50 wards will begin on Monday, Feb. 13, running through election day on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

A full list of all early voting locations and hours can be found here.

For Chicago residents voting by mail, secure drop boxes will be open and available at both Loop supersite locations beginning on Thursday.

Early voting sites for all 50 wards and the voter supersite at 191 North Clark Street will also be open on Election Day. The supersite at the Board of Elections office will not operate as an Election Day polling place.

In addition to the mayoral election, elections for City Council members in all 50 wards will be held as well, in addition to candidates for an elected Police District Council.