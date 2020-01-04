Early Snow Gives Way to Clouds Saturday

Residents waking up Saturday across the Chicago area were treated to some light snow, but you shouldn’t get too used to it as temperatures are set to once again warm to above-average levels this weekend.

Some areas in the southern suburbs will see nearly two inches of snow by the time snow showers move out of the area on Saturday morning, and mostly cloudy skies will build in behind the storm system as it moves out.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the mid-30s in most locations, according to forecast models.

After temperatures drop into the upper 20s in the overnight hours, Sunday will bring windy and warmer conditions to the region. High winds coming out of the south could cause some waves on Lake Michigan and some travel issues in some areas, but they will also bring warmer weather to the area, with temperatures expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s on Sunday.

The Chicago area will stay dry on Sunday and Monday, with another chance of snow moving into the region by Tuesday.