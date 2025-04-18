Eagles kicker, Lyons Township alum Jake Elliott welcomed home

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott returned to his alma mater Thursday, visiting Lyons Township High School during a trip to the Chicago area.

Elliott graduated from the west suburban high school in 2013, and has played for the Eagles since the 2017 season, winning his second Super Bowl in February.

The kicker fielded questions from Lyons Township students over the course of an hour Thursday, with Elliott sharing words of wisdom from his time as an NFL veteran, advising today's students to always give a complete effort.

"Whether that's going to class, whether that's completing everything on time in the classroom, you can't just turn it off and on," Elliott said.

Head coach Jon Beutjer looks back on Elliott's time at the school remembering both his effort and ability.

"He was very talented, he was very driven. He was a great athlete," Beutjer said.

Before Elliott left his old stomping grounds, he was asked the question on everyone's minds: is playing for the hometown Chicago Bears ever a possibility?

“Anything is possible, anything is possible. But I am happy where I am right now. I love Philly,” Elliott said.