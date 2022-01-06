Eagles' ‘Hotel California' Tour Hits Chicago This Spring

Plenty of room on the "Hotel California" tour!

The Eagles have extended their "Hotel California" tour, with plans to make a stop at Chicago's United Center on March 19 at 8 p.m.

Each performance will feature the band's hit song "Hotel California," accompanied by a full orchestra and choir. After an intermission, the Eagles will showcase their top hits from over the years.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. here.

Concerts were also added to Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Detroit, Michigan; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Belmont Park, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma and Salt Lake City, Utah.