the Eagles

Eagles' ‘Hotel California' Tour Hits Chicago This Spring

Plenty of room on the "Hotel California" tour!

The Eagles have extended their "Hotel California" tour, with plans to make a stop at Chicago's United Center on March 19 at 8 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Each performance will feature the band's hit song "Hotel California," accompanied by a full orchestra and choir. After an intermission, the Eagles will showcase their top hits from over the years.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. here.

Local

Wind Chill Advisory 24 mins ago

Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois Ahead of Frigid Overnight Temps

Chicago Teachers Union 1 hour ago

CPS Says Status of Friday Classes Still Unclear, Guidance for Parents Expected

Concerts were also added to Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Detroit, Michigan; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Belmont Park, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma and Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article tagged under:

the Eagles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us