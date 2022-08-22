E. Coli Outbreak in Midwestern States Linked Wendy's Restaurants, At Least 37 Sickened

At least 37 people have reported illnesses and at least 10 people have been hospitalized after eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at several midwestern Wendy’s restaurants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, the CDC said that Wendy's is "taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region."

"Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads," an alert posted Aug. 19 from the CDC read. "Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses. Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation."

According to the CDC, people who have been sickened by the outbreak live in the following states:

Michigan, 15 people sickened

Indiana, 1 person sickened

Ohio, 19 people sickened

Pennsylvania, 2 people sickened

According to the alert, the CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy's restaurants, or that people stop eating romaine lettuce, "At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak," the alert stated.

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting and dehydration. The CDC is asking those with symptoms to call their healthcare provider, and report the illness to their local or state or health department.