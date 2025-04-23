A father-daughter duo won a multi-million dollar lottery prize after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a suburban Jewel-Osco.

According to the daughter, she was out shopping for groceries in Westchester when, inspired by her father's love of scratch-offs, she decided to purchase a Cash Fortune ticket, which costs $30.

“One day, while I was out getting groceries, I decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket just for fun,” the woman, whose name was not released, told the Illinois Lottery. “I scratched it right there in the store—and when I saw I’d won $3,000,000, I couldn’t believe it. I scanned it at the machine to be sure, and when it confirmed the win, I almost peed my pants!”

The woman said she raced to get home and put her ticket somewhere safe.

“I ended up hiding it in a pretty unusual spot… but that secret’s staying with me,” the winner said.

Nicknamed the "Dynamic Duo," the pair are now planning a "dream vacation getaway" with their winnings, according to the lottery.

“I’d love to take a nice vacation,” the daughter said. “And of course, my dad is coming with me—there’s no way I’d go without him."

Lottery officials said 21 players have won at least $1 million with scratch-off tickets so far this year in Illinois.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco in Westchester will receive $30,000.