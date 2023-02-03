Dylan Strome, Capitals Agree to Five Year, $25 Million Extension

Dylan Strome signs five year, $25 million extension with Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Strome will be in the nation’s capital for the long haul.

The 25-year-old Washington Capitals center signed a five-year extension with an average annual value of $5 million, the team announced on Friday.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE STROME‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023

“Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”

Strome spent his first two-plus NHL seasons in Arizona before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in November 2018. He played the rest of the 2018-19 campaign and the next three seasons in Chicago, tallying 60 goals and 94 assists across 225 games.

The Blackhawks decided not to tender a qualifying offer to Strome in July, opening the door for him to sign with the Caps.

The five-year extension offers stability – and a pay bump – for Strome. He originally joined Washington on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Strome is third on the Capitals in points (36), fourth in goals (11) and second in assists (25).