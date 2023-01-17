Dylan Cease on Hendriks News: ‘It's Pretty Devastating to Hear'

Cease on Hendriks news: 'It's pretty devastating to hear' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Jan. 8, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced via social media he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer.

Hendriks released a statement, saying he hopes to return this season. General manager Rick Hahn stated he doesn't expect any updates on Hendriks' health before Opening Day.

On Tuesday, Dylan Cease spoke with the media and shared his reactions and thoughts on his teammate's situation.

"It was definitely pretty devastating to hear, not even from a baseball standpoint," Cease said. "He obviously is a huge part of what we have going on. On the baseball side, it is a big loss. To us, he's a friend and almost like family first.

"It's pretty devastating to hear, but it sounds like something he'll be able to overcome and obviously it's much more important than baseball. We're all with him. It's just one of those things that's tragic when you hear about it."

Both pitchers executed a phenomenal season this past year.

Hendriks was named an All-Star for the second consecutive season and Cease finished as the runner-up for the AL Cy Young award.

The Australian-born pitcher finished the season with a 2.81 ERA and 37 saves from 58 appearances.

