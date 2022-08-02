Dylan Cease First White Sox Pitcher to Win Pitcher of the Month Back-To-Back

Cease wins back-to-back Pitcher of the Month awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cease keeps breaking into the record books.

The White Sox' ace was named the American League pitcher of the month for the month of July, the MLB announced via a press release. He is the first pitcher in Sox history to win back-to-back pitcher of the month awards.

From Cease's combined starts in June and July, he recorded 11 starts with a 0.42 ERA -- the second-lowest ERA in MLB history amongst an 11-start span.

This season, Cease is holding onto the third best ERA in the MLB (2.01) and the second most strikeouts in the league (161). He's making a strong case to be a contender for the AL Cy Young award.

In the month of July, Cease pitched six games, recording a 5-1 record. In the 35.2 innings pitched, he allowed just three earned runs and 24 hits. His ERA shifted from 2.51 to 2.01 in that span. He struck out 40 batters and walked just 13.

Cease's accolades are evidential of the phenomenal season he's having and his record reflects the alleviation the Sox have when he's on the mound.

His next start is projected to take place at the second game of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers after they finish up the series versus the Kansas City Royals.

