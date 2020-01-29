Dyer Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Grandparents: Sheriff

A 22-year-old man is accused of stabbing his 73-year-old grandmother and 70-year-old grandfather in the home they shared in Dyer Tuesday night.

The 73-year-old grandmother called 911 about 10:30 p.m. to report her grandson was stabbing her and her husband at their home in the 8500 block of Towle Street in Dyer, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they found both residents with multiple stab wounds.

“Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The grandfather was eventually flown to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition,” according to Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The 22-year-old male was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries during the incident.

Charges are pending.