Dust advisory issued for multiple Chicago-area counties as high winds affect region

A dust advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Chicago-area counties as winds of up to 50 miles per hour have caused blowing dust in rural areas.

In the Chicago area, the advisory is in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The advisory also extends to Benton County, Indiana, as well as Ford and Iroquois counties in Illinois.

The advisory is in effect until 6:45 p.m. CT, with weather officials warning of visibility of less than two miles with winds in excess of 45 miles per hour.

Impacts are especially expected along Interstate 57 from mile markers 258 and 324, as well as on Interstate 65 in Indiana between mile markers 200 and 234.

