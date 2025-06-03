A 32-year-old man was injured after he was shot during a road rage incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Streeterville neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving in the 700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday when he became involved in an altercation with another driver.

That driver, driving a black Jaguar SUV, eventually pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the elbow. That driver then fled the scene southbound on the roadway.

The victim drove his vehicle to the 1500 block of South Wabash, where he contacted police. From there, he was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and no further information was immediately available on the shooting.