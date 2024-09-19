DuSable Lake Shore Drive potholes cause headaches for drivers

Resurfacing work on DuSable Lake Shore Drive has already led to lane and street closures this week, but potholes are also causing headaches for drivers using the roadway.

According to NBC Chicago reporters, multiple vehicles suffered flat tires and other damage near Belmont on Thursday, with crews out performing emergency pothole patching during the daylight hours.

According to a statement, the Chicago Department of Transportation has reported crews milling southbound lanes this week between Irving Park Road and LaSalle Drive as part of a resurfacing project.

According to officials, the roadway base “was found to be in poorer condition than anticipated,” and as a result potholes have formed on the milled surface of the road.

Crews have been performing repairs on the potholes since they were first reported, and a scheduled overnight closure will shut down lanes to accommodate more extensive patching.

Lane closures will begin at approximately 7 p.m., and beginning at 10:30 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Belmont and LaSalle, reopening Friday morning.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution, according to CDOT officials.

Drivers whose vehicles were damaged by potholes can submit a claim packet to the city, according to officials. To do so, drivers must complete and sign a form, which can be obtained on the city’s website.

A copy of a paid receipt, or written estimates for the cost of repairing the damage, and a copy of a police report are all required to be included with the form.