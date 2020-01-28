DuPage County Releases Names of New K9 Drug Officers

Three new DuPage County Sheriff Fepartment K9 drug dogs now have names, thanks to hundreds of suggestions submitted to the office's social media pages.

The Daily Herald reports the Belgian Malinois is named Merit, after the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. The black lab is named Raven, and the chocolate lab is Xena.

All three dogs will begin 160 hours of mandated training on Feb. 3 with their human partners,--the goal? Hoping each team is on a 12-hour shift as soon as mid-March.

The dogs are being taught to detect narcotics, including heroin, black tar heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines.