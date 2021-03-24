DuPage County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

DuPage County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, expanding eligibility to residents age 16 or older with specific health conditions and disabilities, officials announced.

According to the DuPage County Health Department, over 174,000 residents will become eligible under Wednesday's new expansion to include more underlying health conditions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's a list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions in Phase 1B Plus:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart condition

Immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant

Smoking

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary disease

Sickle Cell Disease

“Although vaccine supply remains extremely limited, we are making significant progress in vaccinating some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Karen Ayala, executive director of DuPage County Health Department, said. “Getting vaccines into the arms of our residents is our highest and most urgent priority."

Health officials reminded that residents eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B remain prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine and can make appointments as new times become available.

To sign up for the vaccine or receive more information, click here.

As of Wednesday, more than 248,500 DuPage County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 15.6% of residents fully vaccinated, health officials said. Of those vaccinated, nearly 68% residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose.

DCHD expressed concern Wednesday as the county's new COVID-19 daily case count, seven-day average positivity rate and related hospitalizations have all seen increases.

Officials added that an additional four cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been reported in DuPage County, for a total of seven cases since January. DCHD said the variant spreads more easily than others and will likely cause more severe coronavirus cases.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.