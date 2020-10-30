DuPage County Election Judge Fired After Allegedly Stealing Political Signs

An election judge in suburban DuPage County has been fired after allegedly stealing political signs from outside a business in Villa Park, according to police and county officials.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a business on North Avenue where they viewed surveillance video from earlier that morning, on which an individual was seen getting out of a white car and stealing nine political signs.

According to a news release, police were able to identify the alleged vehicle, but unable to locate it at the time. Following an investigation, officers were able to recover the stolen signs the next day.

The owner of the vehicle, Beverly Johnson, of Villa Park, was charged with theft and criminal damage to property, both class A misdemeanors.

Adam Johnson, the chief deputy clerk for DuPage County, confirmed Friday evening that Johnson had been relieved of her duties.

The Villa Park resident was released pending a future court date.