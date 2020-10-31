DuPage County Election Judge Charged With Stealing Political Signs

A DuPage County election judge was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly stealing political signs from a property in Villa Park.

Beverly Johnston is charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property, Villa Park police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a business on North Avenue for reports of stolen signs, police said. Surveillance footage revealed about 4:50 a.m., someone had pulled into the lot in a white SUV and taken nine political signs that were on the property.

Investigators located the vehicle Thursday and identified Johnston as the owner, police said. Officers recovered the signs that were stolen from the business along with other political signs.

Johnston was released from custody pending a court date.