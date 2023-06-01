chicago food

Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Stan's: List of Chicago-Area Deals For National Doughnut Day

Feel free to treat yourself

By NBC Chicago Staff

There's been a lot of doughnut news recently -- and it's all good.

First, the "Underground Donut Tour" recently released its list of "America's Greatest Donuts," and several Chicago-area donut shops have made the cut.

Plus, a new contest is offering one lucky winner $1,000 to rate, photograph, and enjoy doughnuts as part of a “dream job” sweepstakes.

And now, it's National Doughnut Day. Well, almost. And what's better than a free doughnut?

Here's a list of deals as we approach the widely observed holiday, coming up on Friday

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating the holiday by offering a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, no purchase necessary.

Duck Donuts has two locations in the Chicago area, in Naperville and Libertyville.

Dunkin' Donuts

The beloved donut chain is offering a free donut with purchase of a beverage on Friday.

Here's how to find a Dunkin' near you.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will offer a free doughnut of any type to guests, no purchase necessary. Doughnut lovers can also get a dozen of Krispy Kreme's signature glazed doughnut for just $2 with the purchase of any other dozen.

Here's a full list of Krispy Kreme stores in Illinois.

Stan's Donuts

With several locations throughout Chicago, Stan's is offering a free glazed cake donut with any purchase.

This list will be updated as we learn about more local donut deals.

