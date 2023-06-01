Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Stan's: List of Chicago-Area Deals For National Doughnut Day

There's been a lot of doughnut news recently -- and it's all good.
First, the "Underground Donut Tour" recently released its list of "America's Greatest Donuts," and several Chicago-area donut shops have made the cut.
Plus, a new contest is offering one lucky winner $1,000 to rate, photograph, and enjoy doughnuts as part of a “dream job” sweepstakes.
And now, it's National Doughnut Day. Well, almost. And what's better than a free doughnut?
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Here's a list of deals as we approach the widely observed holiday, coming up on Friday
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts is celebrating the holiday by offering a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, no purchase necessary.
Local
Duck Donuts has two locations in the Chicago area, in Naperville and Libertyville.
Dunkin' Donuts
The beloved donut chain is offering a free donut with purchase of a beverage on Friday.
Here's how to find a Dunkin' near you.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will offer a free doughnut of any type to guests, no purchase necessary. Doughnut lovers can also get a dozen of Krispy Kreme's signature glazed doughnut for just $2 with the purchase of any other dozen.
Here's a full list of Krispy Kreme stores in Illinois.
Stan's Donuts
With several locations throughout Chicago, Stan's is offering a free glazed cake donut with any purchase.
This list will be updated as we learn about more local donut deals.