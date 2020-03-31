DUI Driver Claiming to Have COVID-19 Spits on Officers After Crashing With Kids in Car: Prosecutors

A 40-year-old Aurora man was allegedly intoxicated when he spat on a police officer after crashing a car with kids inside in the west suburbs, according to prosecutors.

Waldemar Montalvo, Jr., faces felony counts of aggravated DUI and aggravated assault of a police officer, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Shortly before midnight on March 27, Montalvo was allegedly driving when he crashed on Miller Drive in North Aurora, prosecutors said.

While speaking with police, Montalvo allegedly spat on the officers several times while claiming to have the coronavirus, prosecutors said. Three children were in the car during the crash.

Montalvo’s driver’s license was suspended at the time for a prior DUI offense, prosecutors said.

He posted a $50,000 bail, and is due back in court May 7, prosecutors said.