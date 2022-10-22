Duck Hunter Discovers Human Remains in NW Indiana

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a marshy area in Griffith, Indiana, early Saturday after a duck hunter came upon partial human remains, authorities said.

At approximately 7 a.m., a waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck in an area near Cline Avenue and River Drive when the individual saw what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of of clothing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A 911 call was made, prompting Indiana conservation officers as well as the Griffith Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department to respond to the scene. The remains, which were confirmed to be human, were recovered by conservation officers and the sheriff's department dive team.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating to determine who the remains may be.