indiana dnr

Duck Hunter Discovers Human Remains in NW Indiana

The remains, which were confirmed to be human, were recovered by conservation officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Department's dive team

Indiana DNR

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a marshy area in Griffith, Indiana, early Saturday after a duck hunter came upon partial human remains, authorities said.

At approximately 7 a.m., a waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck in an area near Cline Avenue and River Drive when the individual saw what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of of clothing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A 911 call was made, prompting Indiana conservation officers as well as the Griffith Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department to respond to the scene. The remains, which were confirmed to be human, were recovered by conservation officers and the sheriff's department dive team.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating to determine who the remains may be.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

indiana dnrhuman remainsGriffithconservation officerduck hunter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us