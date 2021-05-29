Kate Middleton

Duchess of Cambridge ‘Hugely Grateful' for Shot

Kate got her shot Friday, a few weeks after her husband

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine
Kensington Palace via AP

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger residents.

The 39-year-old wife of Prince William formerly known as Kate Middleton received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Kate got her shot Friday, a few weeks after her husband.

Local

coronavirus vaccine illinois 32 seconds ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 802 New COVID Cases, 37 Deaths, 54K Vaccinations

indiana coronavirus 32 mins ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 448 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths, 24K Vaccinations

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing,” the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.

Britain this week extended its COVID-19 vaccination program to everyone over the age of 30. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December, and more than 70% of adults have already received at least one dose.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, publicized their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get their shots.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kate Middletoncoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccineBritish Royal FamilyDuchess of Cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us