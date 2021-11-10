Drunk Driver Crashes Through Gate of Indiana State Prison: Police

Police in LaPorte County say that a drunk driver crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, officers received a call of a possible impaired driver on US 421 in the area of Michigan City at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Attempts to locate the vehicle were initially unsuccessful, but a short time later, the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a call that a vehicle had crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison.

Indiana State Police say the vehicle was eventually stopped, and troopers were called to the scene to investigate.

One of the troopers administered a field sobriety test, and revealed that the driver registered a .14 Blood Alcohol Content, significantly above the legal limit.

A 62-year-old man was arrested and faces several misdemeanor charges, including criminal trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a way that endangers the public.

Officers with the Michigan City Police Department and the Indiana State Prison Police assisted with the investigation.