Driving Discouraged on Interstate 94 in NW Indiana Due to Dangerous Conditions, State Police Say

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid traveling on a portion of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana as a result of treacherous road conditions and collisions brought on by the winter storm, authorities said.

In a news release, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield explained travelers are being asked to avoid driving eastbound on I-94 toward Michigan, where a portion of the interstate remains closed near mile marker 4.

"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," Fifield explained.

Additionally, in northwest Indiana, troopers are on scene where a tanker rolled over near the 24 mile marker in Burns Harbor. A portion of the interstate remains closed while authorities work to offload the tanker's contents of sodium hydroxide and remove the vehicle, ISP explained. A timeline for when the interstate will be reopened remains unknown.

State police have been busy working crashes on both I-94 and I-65, according to authorities, saying drivers are failing to slow down and use care in the dangerous conditions.