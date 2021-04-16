Drivers Urged to Visit Cyber Drive Illinois Website for License Renewal

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White has urged Illinoisans looking to renew their driver's licenses or purchase license plate stickers to visit his office's website, cyberdriveillinois.com.

However, not everyone in Illinois qualifies for online renewal, specifically those who are required to take a written or road test.

Those who are eligible will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date, the Secretary of State's Office said.

In late March, White extended expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards an additional two months, to Aug. 1. The extension doesn't apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.

To obtain license plate stickers, residents will need a registration ID and PIN, which are located on their renewal notice and registration card, officials said. Drivers can then head to the Cyber Drive Illinois website and click on "License Plate Renewal" under "online services."

Illinoisans can also visit the website to check whether they need to renew their driver's license or ID card. Residents should click on "Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online." Then, click on “Check your eligibility now."

Drivers will be asked for their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number.