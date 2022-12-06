Driver's Sneezing Attack Leads to Fatal 3-Vehicle Crash in Northwest Indiana

A sneezing attack behind the wheel led a driver to inadvertently cause a three-car collision that left a 61-year-old man dead in Valparaiso on Friday, according to Porter County officials.

Police said the crash occurred late Friday afternoon when a 69-year-old man sneezed three times in a row while driving and didn't realize the car ahead of him had stopped in the 200 block of U.S. 6.

The driver of the car rear-ended by the sneezing driver told police he was stopped while waiting for a vehicle to turn left when the impact of the crash pushed his vehicle into oncoming eastbound traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound-traveling vehicle, 61-year-old David Klemp of Liberty Township, was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle involved was tested for alcohol consumption and showed no signs of impairment.

There is currently no further information available.