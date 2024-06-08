Joliet

Drivers asked to avoid Joliet intersection after man struck and killed by semi in hit-and-run

Joliet police on Saturday evening were searching for the driver of a semi involved in a deadly hit-and-run near Washington and Ottawa streets

A Joliet intersection was shut down to traffic on Saturday evening as police investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a semi, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 4:05 p.m. near Washington and Ottawa streets near the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Joliet police officers arrived at the scene and talked to witnesses who explained the victim was hit and run over by a semi tractor trailer, police said. The semi, which continued southbound on Ottawa following the collision, was being sought by authorities Saturday evening.

The victim, a 21-year-old man from New Lenox, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He had just been released from the detention facility prior to the crash, according to police.

At around 6 p.m., police said the intersection would remain closed for "several more hours" as officers continued to process the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

A detailed description of the semi wasn't immediately available.

Any potential witnesses were asked to call the Joliet Police Department's Traffic Unit at 815-724-3100.

