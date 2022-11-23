Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop

A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 8 p.m. Sunday, prosecutors said during Sprouts’ initial hearing.

The driver of the Hyundai, Keyshawn Javon Gray, 22, had been pulled over by police but then took off, Chicago police and prosecutors said. As he tried turning around on the block, he was broadsided by the Infiniti G37 that Sprouts was driving, according to traffic reports and video of the collision.

Three other vehicles were struck after the initial impact, including two parked cars and a Jeep Compass that was driven by a 32-year-old woman and was carrying two teenagers, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The video shows that Gray began pulling into the opposite lane as Sprouts was allegedly barreling toward the Jeep, apparently blocking the SUV from being struck directly.

The Sonata flipped over and Gray was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. An 18-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital in fair condition. A third passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Sprouts, who was recorded stepping out of the driver’s seat on the Infitiniti by a police officer’s body-worn camera, was taken to Stroger in fair condition, along with the driver of the Jeep and her passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, according to police and the report.

Just before the crash, Sprouts narrowly missed striking an officer who had stepped out of a patrol car to approach the Sonata for the traffic stop, prosecutors added.

Sprouts was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving and was cited for failure to reduce speed. He was ordered held on $20,000.

He played wide receiver for Morgan Park High School’s football team and is enrolled at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he plays football, according to his defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, whose previous clients have included Harvey Weinstein.

Rotunno noted Sprouts’ lack of criminal background and said her client didn’t drink, take drugs or even have tattoos, arguing to Judge Kelly McCarthy that “he’s not a flight risk, there is absolutely no reason to keep him in custody.”

“This is a horrifyingly sad situation,” Rotunno added. “But judge, I think what’s missing from the state’s proffer is the car that is pulling away from police is fleeing police.”

McCarthy said Sprouts would need to post $2,000 to be released and ordered him to have no contact with anyone involved in the crash. His next court date was set for Dec. 12.