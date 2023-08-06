Driver wanted in West Town hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

Chicago police on Sunday released a surveillance image of a vehicle sought in a connection with a hit-and-run caused serious injuries to a pedestrian.

At around 10:25 p.m. on Friday, a person was crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue when they were struck by a bright red Mercedes Benz C35. The driver of the vehicle fled immediately following the crash, driving westbound on Division at a high rate of speed, authorities said. According to police, the pedestrian was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle, pictured above, has dark-colored rims, a sunroof, tinted windows and might have sustained damage at or near its grille. It has an Illinois license plate with the number DC60012.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit.