Driver uninjured after car veers off DuSable Lake Shore Drive, ends up in water

A driver was able to get back to shore Saturday night after they veered off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and plunged into Lake Michigan.

According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old woman was driving southbound on the roadway near Buckingham Fountain at approximately 7:42 p.m. when she veered across multiple lanes of traffic and eventually left the roadway entirely.

The vehicle ended up partially submerged in Lake Michigan, according to Chicago police.

The woman, who was not injured, exited the vehicle and went back to the shoreline.

Citations are pending in the incident, according to authorities.