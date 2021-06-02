Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

According to officials, troopers were called to the northbound express lanes on the interstate near 33rd Street at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

Troopers say the driver of a vehicle had been shot, and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt in the shooting, according to police.

Officials have closed the ramp from 35th Street onto the northbound Dan Ryan for the investigation. It is not known when the ramp will reopen. The express lanes were also shut down at 47th Street, and traffic is being moved to the local lanes.

According to police, there have been a total of 90 expressway shootings so far this year, more than double the number of shootings over the same time period in 2020. In all of 2019 there were 128 total shootings, putting the city on pace to far exceed that mark.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.