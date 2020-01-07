Driver Suffered ‘Medical Event’ Before Wauconda Crash, Authorities Say

Authorities say that a McHenry man suffered a 'medical event' and died after crashing his car into a tree in suburban Wauconda on Friday.

According to autopsy results released Tuesday, 54-year-old Michael Gaul was driving on West Neville Road on Jan. 3 at approximately 11:40 a.m. when he suffered the medical emergency.

Gaul then crashed his car into a tree. Authorities pronounced Gaul dead at the scene, but have since ruled that the crash was not the cause of death in the incident.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Gaul's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," the Lake County Coroner's Office said in a statement. "This is truly a tragedy."

Toxicology results are pending, and a death investigation remains ongoing in the incident.