Beach Park

Driver strikes stopped school bus in series of suburban Beach Park crashes

The driver is in critical condition and at least two other people were seriously hurt in the crashes

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after he allegedly struck a series of vehicles, including a stopped school bus, in suburban Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a crash near Sheridan Road and Michigan Boulevard at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

It was determined that a GMC Acadia SUV, driven by a 74-year-old man, had been involved in a series of crashes in the area, starting with striking the stop arm of a school bus that was being boarded by multiple children near Mawman Avenue.

No injuries were reported on the bus, as a driver and two children were onboard at the time of the incident.

The SUV then continued driving northbound on Sheridan Road where it sideswiped a Ford Focus. That vehicle, driven by a 49-year-old man, left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The GMC then struck a southbound Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, driven by a 39-year-old man. He too was taken to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Finally, the GMC struck a southbound Ford Flex, whose driver was unharmed in the collision.

The driver of the GMC was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, police said. It is believed that the 74-year-old man had suffered a medical episode prior to the series of crashes, but an investigation remains underway.

No further information was immediately available.

