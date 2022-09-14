Driver Strikes 6 Vehicles After Fleeing Police Stop in River North

A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North, according to authorities.

His black sedan was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene.

In the process of feeling, the man struck six cars.

The man was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was found with two weapons and drugs, police said. Charges were pending.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.